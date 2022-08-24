WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 8/23/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the USA Network received 678,000 viewers for this week’s live post-Heatwave episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

From the Heatwave special’s 723,000 viewers the previous week, this is down 6.22%.

NXT on Tuesday attracted a 0.14 rating in the important 18-49 age demographic. This is a 22.22% decrease from the crucial demo’s 0.18 rating last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.14 rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, a decrease of 22.12% from the 235,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.18 key demo rating represented the previous week.

With a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, NXT came in at number 10 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is a drop from the cable’s #5 position last week.

The NXT special on Tuesday had the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year so far and the third-highest overall audience of the year to date. The special from last week attracted the largest overall audience since Halloween Havoc on October 26, 2021. The Little League World Series, the MLB, and the WNBA Playoffs all competed in sports last night. The key demo rating for this week’s NXT was down 22.22% from last week, while this week’s viewership was down 6.22%.