WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 8/30/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s live Worlds Collide edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 676,000 viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 0.29% decrease from last week’s post-Heatwave episode, which drew 678,000 viewers.

NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This is an increase of 7.14% from the previous week’s 0.14 rating in the key demo.

NXT was ranked #6 on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.15 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #10 on cable.

This week, NXT ranked #55 in cable viewership. This is a drop from last week’s cable viewership ranking of #51.

Tuesday’s NXT special drew the fourth-largest total audience of the year thus far, and tied for the third-highest key demo rating of the year thus far. The US Open on ESPN topped the Cable Top150 last night, and this was the only sporting event. This week’s NXT viewership was down 0.29% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 7.14%.