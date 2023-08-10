WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 8/8/2023

According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics, the live edition of WWE NXT on USA Network on Tuesday drew 776,000 viewers. This is an increase of 8.23% from the previous week’s 717,000 viewers for the posr-Great American Bash episode.

NXT drew a 0.23 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This compares to the previous week’s 0.23 rating in the key demo.

According to spoilertv.com, NXT topped the night on cable, which is extremely unusual for the show. At 8 p.m. ET, the #2 show on cable was Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta, which drew a 0.17 key demo rating and 436,000 viewers. At 9 p.m. ET, MTV’s Caught in the Act 2 ranked third on cable for the night, with a 0.15 key demo rating and 433,000 viewers. FNC’s The Five at 5pm ranks fourth with a 0.14 key demo rating and 2.897 million viewers, while FNC’s Gutfeld! at 10pm rounds out the night’s top 5 cable shows with a 0.13 key demo rating and 1.966 million viewers.

Tuesday’s NXT marks the show’s fourth consecutive week with more than 700,000 viewers, something that hasn’t happened in more than two years, since the first four Tuesday night episodes. This is also the fifth week in a row that NXT has received a key demo rating of 0.20 or higher, something that hasn’t happened in more than two years, since those first four Tuesday shows in April 2021.

This week’s NXT drew the highest total audience since April 20, 2021, when it drew 844,000 viewers with a 0.23 key demo rating. This was also the highest key demo rating since the second Tuesday episode, and it was tied with the previous two shows, the Gold Rush Week 1 episode on June 20, this year, and the April 20, 2021 episode. Tuesday’s NXT viewership and key demo rating were both significantly higher than the 2022 average. This week’s NXT viewership was 8.23% higher than the previous week, while the key demo rating was the same as the previous week and the week before.

Tuesday’s NXT viewership was 29.98% higher than the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was 76.92% higher. The Heatwave farewell episode aired in 2022.

Tuesday’s live NXT aired from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, with the following advertised line-up: Mustafa Ali vs. Axiom as the opener, Blair Davenport vs. Kelani Jordan, Ivy Nile vs. Kiana James, Noam Dar defending his fake Heritage Cup against Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams (which was just a promo), Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner,