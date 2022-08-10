WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 8/9/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, WWE NXT 2.0’s live Heatwave go-home edition this week attracted 597,000 viewers on the USA Network.

From the 649,000 viewers last week, this is down 8.01%.

NXT on Tuesday garnered a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic. This is a 13.33% decrease from the key demo’s 0.15 rating last week.

With a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, NXT came in at number 20 on the Cable Top 150 this week. This is a drop from the cable’s #7 position last week.

This week, NXT had the 61st-highest cable viewership. This is a drop from cable’s #44 viewership position the previous week.

The NXT episode that aired on Tuesday has the eighteenth-highest overall viewership so far this year. The episode shared fifth-highest key demo rating of the year so far with a number of other episodes. There was some sporting action Tuesday night from the Little League World Series, but not much. The key demo rating for this week’s NXT was down 13.33% from last week, while viewership was down 8.01%.

The 18-49 key demo for this week’s NXT broadcast dropped by 20.50% from the episode that aired a year ago.