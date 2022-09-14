WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/13/22

The viewership numbers for Tuesday’s special WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary episode are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 728,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from the 684,000 viewers that the show previously drewa week ago.

The demographic of adults aged 18 to 49 gave it a rating of 0.15. A week ago, the show only received a rating of 0.16. The total number of viewers reached its highest point since October 26, 2021.

It had a ranking of #14 out of the top 150 cable shows being broadcast that evening, falling from #12 the previous week. The following is a rundown of what can be found in each of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.15 – one week ago: 0.16

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.07 – one week ago: 0.11

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.23 – one week ago: 0.20

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.10 – one week ago: 0.12

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.05 – one week ago: 0.06

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.11 – one week ago: 0.15

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.20 – one week ago: 0.21

* Viewers 50+ – 0.42 – one week ago: 0.38