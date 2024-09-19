WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 9/17/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 677,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.21 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 7.80% from this past week’s 628,000 viewers and up 10.53% from last week’s rating of 0.19 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by an NXT Championship contract signing segment between NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton, WWE NXT Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page, Trick Williams and “The Best In The World” CM Punk.