WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/20/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, this week’s taped episode of WWE NXT drew 688,000 viewers on the USA Network.

This is a 5.49% decrease from last week’s live One Year Anniversary Celebration episode, which drew 728,000 viewers.

NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This compares to a 0.15 rating in the key demo last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.15 key demo rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is the same as the 196,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.15 key demo rating.

NXT was ranked #7 on the Cable Top 150 this week, with a 0.15 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is an improvement over last week’s cable ranking of 14th.

This week, NXT ranked 47th in cable viewership. This is an improvement over last week’s cable viewership ranking of #51.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the third-highest total audience of the year thus far, and tied for the fourth-highest key demo rating of the year thus far. There was no major sporting event last night. This week’s NXT viewership was down 5.49% from the previous week, while the key demo rating remained unchanged.

