WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 9/24/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 620,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.19 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 8.42% from this past week’s 677,000 viewers and down 9.52% from last week’s rating of 0.21 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by a segment between Byron Saxton, WWE NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez, Giulia, Funaki and Stephanie Vaquer.