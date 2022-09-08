WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/7/22

The ratings for WWE NXT 2.0 have been released. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 684,000 live viewers on the USA Network, a decrease from the previous week’s 676,000 viewers.

For the 18-49 age demographic, it received a 0.16 rating. Last week, the show received a 0.15 rating. This week’s show was the NXT fallout for Sunday’s Worlds Collide event.

It was ranked #12 in the top 150 cable shows for the night, down from #6 last week. Here’s a breakdown of the show’s demos:

* Viewers 18-49 – 0.16 – one week ago: 0.15

* Female viewers 18-49 – 0.11 – one week ago: 0.08

* Male viewers 18-49 – 0.20 – one week ago: 0.23

* Viewers 18-34 – 0.12 – one week ago: 0.12

* Female viewers 12-34 – 0.06 – one week ago: 0.06

* Male viewers 12-34 – 0.15 – one week ago: 0.15

* Viewers 25-54 – 0.21 – one week ago: 0.21

* Viewers 50+ – 0.38 – one week ago: 0.37