WWE NXT Will Kick Off CW Era On The Road

Within a few months, WWE NXT will be relocating to a new television network.

WWE reached an agreement with Netflix to shift Monday Night Raw from the USA Network to Netflix beginning in January 2025 for ten years and more than $5 billion, valued at at least $500 million per year. FOX increased the company’s existing average annual revenue for SmackDown to $205 million.

They will receive $287 million a year in their next deal with NBCU when the show goes to the USA Network. NXT is scheduled to relocate from the USA Network to the CW Network in October.

Shawn Michaels said today that the first two episodes of WWE NXT on the CW will be on the road. NXT will be held in Chicago on October 1st, and in St. Louis the following week. The October 8th episode competes with a special Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite.

@TripleH, I borrowed the jet… Can't wait to bring #WWENXT on the road for the first two episodes of @TheCW era in Chicago on Tuesday 10/1 & St. Louis on Tuesday 10/8!

WWE issued the following:

NXT KICKS OFF THE CW ERA WITH ARENA SHOWS IN CHICAGO & ST. LOUIS

Live from Allstate Arena with CM Punk in Chicago on Tuesday, October 1 &

Enterprise Center with Randy Orton in St. Louis on Tuesday, October 8

Tickets Available Starting Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m. Via Ticketmaster

STAMFORD, Conn., August 6, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced NXT will travel to Allstate Arena in Chicago on Tuesday, October 1 and the Enterprise Center in St. Louis on Tuesday, October 8 as part of its highly anticipated broadcast television debut on The CW Network. NXT makes its live debut on The CW on Tuesday, October 1 at 8 p.m. ET.

Additionally, the live arena shows will feature special appearances by WWE Superstar CM Punk in Chicago and WWE Superstar Randy Orton in St. Louis.

Tickets for both events go on sale Thursday, August 15 at 10 a.m. local via Ticketmaster.com. An exclusive presale opportunity will be available starting Wednesday, August 14 at 10 a.m. local. To learn more about registering for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/nxt-on-cw-presale.

In November 2023, WWE and The CW Network announced a five-year agreement that will see NXT make its broadcast television debut for the first time in its 13-year history. NXT will air 52 live weekly events throughout the season.

Launched by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, NXT has aired weekly since 2012 and features the brightest young talent in sports entertainment. Nearly 90 percent of the participants in last year’s WrestleMania were developed under the NXT banner. Led by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, NXT is popular with younger audiences. Year to date, NXT’s average viewership is up 20 percent among adults 18-49. WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Charlotte Flair have come up through NXT.

NXT joins a growing roster of live sports on The CW Network, including ACC football and basketball games, Pac-12 football and LIV Golf. The CW is also home to the Emmy®-award winning weekly studio series “Inside the NFL” and the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in Fall 2024. The network will soon offer more than 500 hours of sports programming year-round.

