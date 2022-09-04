WWE NXT Worlds Collide Results – September 4, 2022

McKenzie Mitchell & Sam Roberts were the host of the pre show. It was hard to keep track of what they were saying due to WWE still having technical difficulties. Sam’s analysis was cut off by Toxic Attraction cutting him off. Dolin talked about how Doudrop & Nikki ASH don’t deserve a title shot and that Toxic Attraction deserves it.

A teaser video aired to hype the NXT Women’s Title unification match followed by Sam & McKenzie giving their thoughts

The next video package hyped Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate for their upcoming NXT UK & NXT Title unification match. Tyler talked about how he was the inaugural as well as the final NXT UK Champion with the UK Brand closing after today. The video package also featured the main roster cameos of wrestlers telling Bate and Breakker how high the stakes are at Worlds Collide.

McKenzie and Sam interviewed NXT UK commentator Andy Shepard, who talked about how important the brand is to him as well as hype up the title unification match.

The hosts ran through the rest of the card without video packages due to the technical difficulties early on shortening their alloted time

Carmelo Hayes vs. Ricochet for the North American Title will be the 1st match of the show.

North American Title Match

Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ricochet

Carmelo Hayes & Ricochet repeatedly countered each other’s offense to start the match. After another round of avoiding one another’s moves, Ricochet connected with a dropkick. Ricochet attempted to slow the pace of the match down. Ricochet exited the ring to confront Williams. Ricochet managed to turn around in time to see the sneak attack from Hayes. Upon returning to the ring, Hayes landed a knockout blow. Hayes took control of the match. Hayes connected with a big superkick, but the Ricochet kicked out of the cover that followed. The champion leaped off the middle rope to take down Ricochet. Moments later, both men leaped off the middle rope and collided at the same time in the middle of the ring with a double crossbody. Ricochet turned Hayes inside out with a big kick.

Ricochet managed to land a Recoil, but Williams interfered with the pin attempt. Ricochet went straight after Trick Williams and knocked him down to the floor. Hayes planted Ricochet into the canvas as he returned to the ring. Hayes went to the top turnbuckle, but Ricochet met him up there and delivered a superplex. Both men traded blows in the center of the ring. Ricochet went for a roll-up cover, however, Hayes kicked out at the last moment. Ricochet planted Hayes into the mat with a Poisonrana. Williams attempted to get involved again. Ricochet went for a high risk move, but Hayes caught him with the inside cradle to get the victory.

Winner & Still North American Champion: Carmelo Hayes (15:57) (STILL CHAMPION!!) (Recommended) Rate: 8

A video played highlighting Roxanne Perez and her split from Cora Jade.

A vignette played for Quincy Elliott.

A video is shown of a battered and bruised Roderick Strong laid out in the parking lot from earlier today. Strong was taken away in an ambulance.

Backstage Diamond Mine say tonight is about them.

Fatal 4 Way Elimination Winner Takes All Match

Creed Brothers (NXT Tag Team) vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jansen (NXT UK Tag Team) vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Gallus

Before the match started a brawl broke out between all 4 teams,

Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen worked together in the early stages of the match. Each team stood in each corner of the ring, tagging in and out. Lash Legend & Fallon Henley brawled on the outside. Pretty Deadly were sent out of the ring by Briggs. Jensen leaped out of the ring to take out Pretty Deadly. Mark Coffey dived out of the ring next. Wolfgang delivered a superplex to Brutus in the ring. The fast-paced match continued as Coffey eliminated Briggs & Jensen.

The bout broke down once again as the referee struggled to keep the order. Gallus & Pretty Deadly went to war in the middle of the ring. Elton Prince & Coffey traded pinfall attempts as they went back & forth. Brutus tagged himself back into the match. Creed Brothers connected with a Doomsday and followed moments later by pinning Wolfgang to eliminate Gallus.

It came down to Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers. Pretty Deadly kept Brutus away from his corner. Brutus eventually made the tag. A brawl between Gallus & Jensen & Briggs knocked down the referee on the outside. Damon Kemp turned on the Creed Brothers with a steel chair, allowing Pretty Deadly to take advantage and win.

Winners & Undisputed NXT Tag Team Champions: Pretty Deadly (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!) (15:34) Rate: 5

Backstage, Tony D’Angelo & Cameron Grimes had a verbal exchange. Grimes denied the opportunity to make D’Angelo an offer.

Triple Threat Winner Takes All Match

Mandy Rose (NXT Women’s) vs. Meiko Satomura (NXT UK Women’s) vs. Blair Davenport

Mandy Rose & Blair Davenport both went after Meiko Satomura as the bell rang. Both ladies continued to work together. Their alliance soon fell apart when Davenport went for a cover on Satomura & Rose pushed her off to attempt her own cover. Satomura returned and attempted to take charge of the match.

Davenport & Rose went at it in the ring. Satomura pulled Rose out of the ring. Satomura then pulled Davenport down from the apron. Davenport and Satomura collided in the ring. Rose and Satomura next battled in the ring. Rose fired up Satomura after a series of strikes. Rose delivered a superplex to Davenport, as Satomura followed up with a splash. Satomura went for the cover, but Rose broke it up.

Satomura connected with a flurry of stiff kicks to Rose & Davenport. Satomura then landed a double DDT. Satomura was in charge until Davenport broke up her pin attempt on Rose. Davenport delivered a knockout blow to Satomura. Satomura connected with Scorpio Rising to Davenport as Satomura went to finish Davenport off, Rose connected with a knee that took out both and pinned Davenport.

Winner & Undisputed Women’s Champion: Mandy Rose (NEW CHAMPION!!!!) Rate: 6

NXT Women’s Tag Team Title Match

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (c) vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop

Winners:

Still to come:

Winner Takes All Match

Bron Breakker (NXT) vs. Tyler Bate (NXT UK)

Winner & Undisputed NXT Champion:

