WWE NXT’s Cora Jade Deletes Her Twitter Account

WWE NXT talent Cora Jade has unexpectedly deactivated her Twitter account.

Depending on your interactions with others, social media can be a hostile environment. This includes wrestlers who filter the input they receive from fans because some are sincerely rooting for you while others want to be negative. Jade might have discovered this.

Jade joined NXT in 2021. She has been pushed as a key part in the NXT women’s division since her debut, including as a babyface star before turning heel when she attacked Roxanne Perez.

Jade’s cryptic tweets in recent weeks have left fans guessing about her whereabouts.

Some fans believe she deactivated the account because she was not included on the Great American Bash card. Jade’s most recent NXT TV match was a kendo stick match against Dana Brooke on last week’s NXT.

It’s worth noting that her real-life boyfriend, Bron Breakker, one of NXT’s greatest stars, was also not on the card.

The bio of her Instagram reads, “I don’t have Twitter & never will :).”