WWE NXT’s Stand & Deliver Go-Home Show To Be Taped Ahead Of Time

WWE NXT’s Stand & Deliver go-home edition will reportedly be taped ahead of time.

With the exception of the go-home show on March 28, the weekly NXT TV show will remain live every week in the lead-up to Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 39 Weekend, according to a new report from PWInsider.

WWE is currently planning to tape two NXT episodes on March 21: the live episode that night and the show the following week. Stand & Deliver’s final episode will air as a taped broadcast on the USA Network on March 28.

The episode is being taped in part because the WWE production crew, roster members, and other staff will be in Los Angeles for WrestleMania Week.

NXT will return to live episodes on April 4 with the post-Stand & Deliver episode.

NXT Stand & Deliver is set to take place on Saturday, April 1 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The show will begin at 1pm ET to accommodate Night 1 of WrestleMania 39, which airs the same day.

The Roadblock special will air on NXT next Tuesday.