WWE Official Says “You’re a Hater” if You Don’t Think The Bloodline is the Best Thing in Wrestling

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on his podcast.

He said, “So it’s the greatest in distant history, that’s for sure. It’s the hottest thing in sports entertainment, in professional wrestling. The bloodline storyline as a whole and the intricacies in the relationship and the characters, it is the best thing in wrestling right now. And there’s not even a close second. Like that’s just just how it is. And so look, I don’t say that because they hired me back, I say that because it’s a fact.

And if you disagree with it, it’s because you’re a hater. And you’re not looking at the big picture, you’re playing small ball. But yeah, Roman Reigns and his reign have been epic and history making for the WWE as a entertainment conglomerate in the world. You know what I mean? Like it’s, it’s good for business. It’s best for business.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)