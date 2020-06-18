WWE Officially Announced Championship Presentation For AJ Styles On Smackdown

It looks like the full WWE SmackDown roster will be present for the championship presentation hosted by new WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles on this week’s SmackDown on FOX. Styles, who won the vacant title by defeating Daniel Bryan in the tournament finals last Friday, appeared during Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view and announced the celebration for this week’s SmackDown. He also said he wants Bryan to be present for the celebration. Now WWE has officially announced the segment for Friday and they noted that Styles has also invited the entire blue brand roster.

As noted, Friday’s SmackDown will also feature the return of Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House, plus a MizTV segment with The Miz, John Morrison and Mandy Rose.