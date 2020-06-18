WWE Officially Announced Championship Presentation For AJ Styles On Smackdown

It looks like the full WWE SmackDown roster will be present for the championship presentation hosted by new WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles on this week’s SmackDown on FOX. Styles, who won the vacant title by defeating Daniel Bryan in the tournament finals last Friday, appeared during Sunday’s WWE Backlash pay-per-view and announced the celebration for this week’s SmackDown. He also said he wants Bryan to be present for the celebration. Now WWE has officially announced the segment for Friday and they noted that Styles has also invited the entire blue brand roster.
As noted, Friday’s SmackDown will also feature the return of Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House, plus a MizTV segment with The Miz, John Morrison and Mandy Rose.
AJ Styles rolling out red carpet for Intercontinental Championship presentation
It didn’t take long for AJ Styles to make a major impact on the blue brand, as he outlasted a loaded field to win the Intercontinental Championship Tournament. The Superstar is set for a championship presentation fit for a Phenomenal champion.
Although he didn’t compete at WWE Backlash, Styles walked into the event with an elevated swagger and invited the entire SmackDown roster to witness his championship coronation, including the man he defeated to earn it, Daniel Bryan.
Will Styles force the SmackDown Superstars to bend the knee to their new champion? Or will his arrogance lead to an uprising among the ranks?
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to see if fireworks erupt during Styles’ championship presentation.