WWE Officially Announces NXT TakeOver: In Your House

WWE issued the following today to announce the NXT TakeOver: In Your House event for Sunday 6/13. Todd Pettengill will be the host of the event.

NXT TakeOver: In Your House set to take place Sunday, June 13

The Superstars of NXT are set to TakeOver your house!

As first reported on Barstool Sports’ “Rasslin” podcast in Brandon Walker’s interview with Johnny Gargano, the black-and-gold brand will present NXT TakeOver: In Your House on Sunday, June 13, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere.

Former WWE announcer Todd Pettengill, who is synonymous with the iconic In Your House brand, will return to host the festivities.

NXT brought back the landmark event last June for the first time in more than 21 years, featuring the destructive TakeOver debut of current NXT Champion Karrion Kross and an unforgettable NXT Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match between Io Shirai, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

What will Kross and company have in store for the NXT Universe when the black-and-gold brand once again takes over?