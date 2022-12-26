WWE Officially Announces Pitch Black Match for the 2023 Royal Rumble

Following a commercial advertising a Pitch Black match for next month’s WWE Royal Rumble, the company has officially announced the first-ever match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, a Pitch Black match had been pitched for the show and was being seriously considered, with one source in the company believing it was for Bray Wyatt.

WWE aired advertisements on Monday morning, showing footage of the arena going dark before a signature saying “When It’s The Pitch Black Match,” and later promoting it as “Anything Can Happen.”

A man walking with a bright light shining behind him was also briefly shown in the video. Fans are speculating the man appearing is Edge. WWE has discussed having “Demon” Finn Balor and “Brood” Edge compete in a Hell in a Cell match.

Check out the official announcement below:

Top matches for the WWE event, including the Hell in a Cell match and the return of a fan-favorite persona, are being planned internally. Details and possible spoilers for the event’s card are available by clicking here.