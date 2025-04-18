WWE Officially Confirms Opening WrestleMania 41 Matches; Updated Card

On today’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE officially revealed the opening matches for both nights of WrestleMania 41, set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Opening Matches:

Night 1: WWE World Heavyweight Championship – GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso

Night 2: WWE Women’s World Championship – IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

The Pre-Show begins at 5 PM ET, with the main card kicking off at 7 PM ET on both nights.

Here is the updated card:

Night 1

Triple Threat Match (Main Event):

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

Tiffany Stratton (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match (Opener):

GUNTHER (champion) vs. Jey Uso

WWE United States Championship Match:

LA Knight (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

World Tag Team Championship Match:

War Raiders (champions) vs The New Day

Singles Match:

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

Singles Match:

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

Night 2

Undisputed WWE Championship Match (Main Event):

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. John Cena

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match (Opener):

IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Singles Match:

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match:

Bron Breakker (champion) vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (champions) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Sin City Street Fight:

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

TBD

Randy Orton vs. TBA