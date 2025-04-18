WWE Officially Confirms Opening WrestleMania 41 Matches; Updated Card

On today’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE officially revealed the opening matches for both nights of WrestleMania 41, set to take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.
Opening Matches:
-
Night 1: WWE World Heavyweight Championship – GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso
-
Night 2: WWE Women’s World Championship – IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
The Pre-Show begins at 5 PM ET, with the main card kicking off at 7 PM ET on both nights.
Here is the updated card:
Night 1
Triple Threat Match (Main Event):
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk
WWE Women’s Championship Match:
Tiffany Stratton (champion) vs. Charlotte Flair
WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match (Opener):
GUNTHER (champion) vs. Jey Uso
WWE United States Championship Match:
LA Knight (champion) vs. Jacob Fatu
World Tag Team Championship Match:
War Raiders (champions) vs The New Day
Singles Match:
Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
Singles Match:
Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
Night 2
Undisputed WWE Championship Match (Main Event):
Cody Rhodes (champion) vs. John Cena
WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match (Opener):
IYO SKY (champion) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
Singles Match:
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match:
Bron Breakker (champion) vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match:
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (champions) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
Sin City Street Fight:
Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
TBD
Randy Orton vs. TBA