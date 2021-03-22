WWE Officially Releases Andrade

WWE has released Andrade. It was announced after tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view that Andrade is no longer with the company. WWE noted that they have come to the terms on his released, and they wished him the best in his future endeavors, as seen below.

As noted earlier this month, it was revealed that Andrade requested his WWE release while backstage at the March 8 edition of RAW. It was later reported that he looked “absolutely miserable” while at the taping. This was revealed after Andrade dropped the “WWE” from his Twitter handle and removed WWE from his bio. Andrade broke his silence on the reports earlier this week, confirming that the rumors were true. He also noted in that post that he didn’t know what the future holds, but he wanted his dreams to come true. It had been reported that WWE was not planning on granting the release request, but it was made official after Fastlane tonight. Andrade tweeted during the pay-per-view that he had “good news” to come, using the “#Happy” hashtag in the post.

Andrade has not appeared on RAW since October 2020 as he took time off for a minor procedure, but never returned from that for unknown reasons. WWE signed Andrade to work NXT in November 2015. He made his in-ring debut at a January 2016 live event, and was called up to SmackDown in April 2018 as a part of the Superstar Shake-Up.

