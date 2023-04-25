WWE Officials Considering Major Changes To RAW And SmackDown

WWE could return to brand-exclusive main roster events in the near future.

The 2023 WWE Draft begins this Friday and concludes on Monday, while WWE prepares to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, following the announcement of the new title on Monday night’s RAW by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. According to WRKDWrestling, officials are once again discussing the possibility of doing brand-exclusive shows.

One format discussed following the Draft announcement and the introduction of the WWE World Heavyweight Title was the possibility of doing brand-exclusive monthly Premium Live Events for RAW and SmackDown.

It’s unclear how serious the talks are or when the brand-exclusive Premium Live Events will return. The last brand-exclusive shows were on The Road to WrestleMania 34 in early 2018, when RAW hosted Elimination Chamber and SmackDown hosted Fastlane.