Backstage News on WWE Officials Impressed With Angelo Dawkins

Angelo Dawkins has followed in the footsteps of his tag team teammate Montez Ford in successfully attracting the attention of WWE officials. It would appear that Dawkins’ improvements in his in-ring activity are the cause of the recent increase in the number of singles bouts he has been involved in.

According to Fightful Select, a WWE insider gave a significant amount of credit to Dawkins for “improvements all around, from his physique, to his in-ring ability, to the style that he’s worked.” According to a second source, it is not a coincidence that WWE has booked Dawkins in more singles matches since the summer of this year.

According to the same source, Dawkins has competed in the same number of singles contests since June 20 as he did from WrestleMania 37 through May 2022. This individual also stated that they had overheard higher-ups speaking well of Dawkins.

In a conversation with Fightful, an AEW wrestler shared their opinion that they believe Dawkins has the potential to become a standout member of the team if he is given more opportunities to compete in singles bouts. It is expected that Dawkins will continue to compete in a greater number of singles matches than he did during the course of this past summer.

Dawkins is also being used in singles contests by WWE as a replacement for Ford, who is battling with an injury at the moment.

At the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, it appeared as though WWE was going to be splitting up The Street Profits in the near future. However, after Vince McMahon left and Triple H gained control of creative, those teases were dropped.

According to earlier reports, WWE officials have had high hopes for Ford for quite some time. Additionally, certain members of WWE management intended to push him as a singles star while McMahon was still in charge of the company.