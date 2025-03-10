WWE Officials Praise SmackDown Segment For Writing, Production & Camera Work

The March 7th episode of SmackDown featured a standout segment revealing Naomi as Jade Cargill’s attacker, and it has been met with overwhelmingly positive feedback from both fans and WWE personnel.

According to Fightful Select, the emotional promo segment was highly praised by the live audience and WWE behind the scenes.

The segment was written by Ioannis Fillippides and produced by TJ Wilson, with WWE employees highlighting Naomi’s exceptional performance.

Naomi’s delivery was particularly praised, as it gave her a rare opportunity to showcase her promo skills in a way that truly resonated with fans.

Other key elements of the segment, including Bianca Belair’s reactions, Jade Cargill’s presence, and the overall writing, production, and camera work, were also widely commended.

One WWE employee specifically pointed out how well the camera work captured Cargill’s arrival, adding to the dramatic impact of the moment.

Multiple sources confirmed to Fightful that the segment was well-received across the board, from production to talent.

Additionally, it was noted that there were no reported issues involving Jade Cargill at SmackDown, following the previously reported tension with Shayna Baszler from months ago.

With Belair, Naomi, and Cargill all involved in a major storyline, WWE appears to have successfully set the stage for an intense feud moving forward.