WWE Officials Reportedly Very Happy With Omos’ Performance At Backlash

Before WWE Backlash, many fans on social media criticized the decision to have Seth Rollins wrestle Omos. The match was announced without much build-up, and many believed that Omos was not prepared.

Following Backlash, there was praise for Omos, and while he still has some work to do to become a more complete performer, it was clear that he had improved his work.

Road Dogg recently praised Omos as a giant with more potential than Andre The Giant and Big Show, he stated, “I think no matter what you do with Omos, no matter what happened at WrestleMania, no matter what you do, Omos can walk into any arena in any city in the world and everybody in there will be in awe because I think he is that kind of an attraction.”

He continued, “He has more upside, to me, in my mind, and I know times are different and things are different, than Andre, than Big Show, than all these guys. Big Show is a great athlete. To be as big as he was and drop kicking and, going to the top rope, Big Show is an incredible athlete. This guy is the same kind of athlete. He’s a really good athlete at that size. It’s really uncommon and it’s really cool to see. He’s really huge. I didn’t look at Big Show like I look at this guy. He’s just so tall and so high above me when you’re standing there talking to him.”

Road Dogg’s comments are debatable, but WWE officials clearly have plans for him.

PWInsider reported today that people in the company were very happy with Omos’ match with Rollins and the feeling is that it was one of the best major matches he’s had.