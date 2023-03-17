WWE Officials Unhappy With Fans Asking Wrestlers To Sign Merchandise, Recent Rey Mysterio Situation

WWE continues to deal with fans and non-fans showing up at airports and hotels in order to get WWE Superstars to sign toys and other memorabilia, which are frequently sold again online.

Liv Morgan is one of the WWE stars who has gone viral in recent months for lashing out at fans who go too far when bringing these memorabilia lots for them to sign, often after a long flight or a long day at the arena, but Rey Mysterio, the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer, was also involved in a recent situation. An unmasked Mysterio was presented with dozens of items to sign at 5am, as seen in the video below, but he declined.

When the Mysterio footage was released online, it upset a lot of WWE talent because it was released in an attempt to paint Mysterio in a negative light, according to PWInsider. Not only was Mysterio correct in the video, but he also has one of the best reputations among wrestlers when it comes to dealing with fans. The video sparked a larger discussion within WWE about other incidents at airports and hotels, particularly involving female stars and how they are being stopped and sometimes followed to their cars.

WWE officials are reportedly aware of this and are dissatisfied. While nothing official has been said to the performers, some have begun to inform fans that they have been advised not to sign toys or trading cards any more.

It was noted by

A few talents noted that normally they don’t mind to sign if it’s one fan looking for a selfie or one 8×10 photo, but since WWE’s return to touring over the last year, they are more likely to be stopped by large groups of fans waiting at baggage claim areas or hotel lobbies, all trying to get several items signed. Some talents argue that the Mysterio signing simply proves that a line must be drawn in the sand before a more potentially dangerous incident occurs.

The aforementioned Mysterio video is embedded below: