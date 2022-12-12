WWE Officials ‘Very Happy’ Over Viral Buzz for NXT Star Sol Ruca

WWE NXT star Sol Ruca debuted her new unique finisher on a recent episode of NXT Level Up.

The video of her performing the move went viral online, and WWE Head of Creative Triple H noticed it, retweeting the clip from his account:

WWE officials were reortedly pleased with the buzz generated by Ruca’s performance in the match. According to the report, Dante Leon had previously used the move. Fightful Select noted the following, “Fightful heard from numerous WWE sources that indicated that they were very happy with the buzz from Sol Ruca’s NXT LVL UP finish. The match saw Ruca use an imploding cutter that went viral on social media. Dante Leon has used it in the past.”

It would not be surprising if the company encouraged her to seize the opportunity.

Ruca made her professional wrestling debut this summer. She had competed in fewer than 20 matches as of this writing. So far, the standout has mostly appeared on WWE NXT Level Up, where she has competed against talent such as Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, and Eleetra Lopez.