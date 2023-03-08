WWE On A&E Viewership And Rating Report For Chyna Doc And The Rock vs. John Cena Special

According to Showbuzz Daily, A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Chyna drew 481,000 viewers at 8pm on Sunday.

This is an increase of 6.18% from the 453,000 viewers who watched last week’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts.

The Chyna Biography documentary received a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, up 16.66% from the Roberts special’s 0.12 rating last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.14 key demo rating represents 183,000 18-49 viewers, a 16.56% increase from the 157,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.12 rating.

With a 0.14 key demo rating, the Chyna documentary ranked #20 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of #25.

The Chyna documentary ranked #59 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #64.

The viewership for Sunday’s Chyna episode was lower than the Biography Season 2 viewership average of 496,000 viewers and lower than the Season 1 viewership average of 736,125 viewers. The Chyna documentary key demo rating is higher than the Season 2 average of 0.13, but lower than the Season 1 average of 0.27.

The Rock and John Cena’s WWE Rivals episode on Sunday drew 387,000 viewers. This is a decrease of 8.07% from last week’s Rivals episode, which featured WWE Hall of Famers The Undertaker and Mankind (Mick Foley) and drew 421,000 viewers.

The WWE Rivals episode on Rock vs. Cena also received a 0.12 key demo rating, matching Taker vs. Mankind’s 0.12 rating last week. This week’s 0.12 key demo rating represents 157,000 18-49 viewers, which is the same as last week’s 0.014 key demo rating of 157,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.12 key demo rating, the Rock vs. Cena documentary ranked #27 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #23.

The Rock vs. Cena episode ranked #75 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #74. This is also tied with CNN Newsroom at 2pm, which received a 0.05 key demo rating and ranked #85 on the Cable Top 150.

The viewership for Sunday’s Rock vs. Cena episode increased from the Rivals Season 1 viewership average of 370,222 viewers. The key demo rating for The Rock vs. Cena episode is up from the Season 1 average of 0.11.

This past Sunday, the NBA game between the Knicks and the Celtics on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.70 key demo rating. With 2.146 million viewers, the Knicks vs. Celtics game topped the night on cable.

With a 0.99 key demo rating and 3.950 million viewers, the ESPN NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC topped the night on network TV. With 6.932 million viewers and a 0.52 key demo rating, CBS’s 60 Minutes topped the night on network TV.