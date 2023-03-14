WWE On A&E Viewership And Rating Report For Kane Doc And Batista vs. Triple H Special

According to Showbuzz Daily, A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Kane drew 383,000 viewers at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

This is a 20.37% decrease from the 481,000 viewers who watched last week’s Biography: WWE Legends documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

The Kane Biography documentary received a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, a 7.14% decrease from the Chyna special’s 0.14 rating last week. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, a 7.10% decrease from the 183,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.14 rating.

With a 0.13 key demo rating, the Kane documentary ranked #33 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #20.

The Kane documentary ranked #89 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #59.

The viewership for Sunday’s Kane episode was lower than the Biography Season 2 average of 496,000 viewers and lower than the Season 1 viewership average of 736,125 viewers. The Kane doc key demo rating is the same as the Season 2 average of 0.13, but it is lower than the Season 1 average of 0.27.

The Kane documentary drew the lowest total audience in the WWE Biography series’ history, across all three seasons, and the fourth-lowest key demo rating in the series’ history.

The WWE Rivals episode starring WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Batista drew 287,000 viewers on Sunday. This is a 25.83% decrease from last week’s Rivals episode, which drew 387,000 viewers.

The WWE Rivals episode featuring Triple H vs. Batista also received a 0.09 key demo rating, which is 25% lower than the 0.12 rating received by Cena vs. Rock last week. This week’s 0.09 key demo rating represents 117,000 18-49 viewers, a 25.47% decrease from last week’s 0.12 key demo rating of 157,000 18-49 viewers.

With a 0.09 key demo rating, the Triple H vs. Batista documentary ranked #53 on the Cable Top 150 for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of 27.

The Triple H vs. Batista episode ranked #96 in cable viewership for the night. This is a drop from last week’s ranking of #75.

The audience for Sunday’s episode of Triple H vs. Batista was lower than the Rivals Season 1 average of 370,222 viewers. The key demo rating for the Triple H vs. Batista episode is down from the Season 1 average of 0.11.

The Triple H vs. Batista episode drew the second-lowest total audience in the history of the WWE Rivals series, trailing only the Stephanie McMahon vs. WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella episode. This week’s episode had the third-lowest key demo rating in the series’ history, tied with two others.

This past Sunday, the NBA game between the Knicks and the Lakers on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.60 key demo rating and 1.687 million viewers. The SEC Tournament game between Texas A&M and Alabama on ESPN drew 1.949 million viewers and a 0.51 key demo rating for the night’s top spot.

With a 4.03 key demo rating, the Oscars on ABC topped the night on network TV. With 18.755 million viewers, the Oscars also topped the night on network television. These are the numbers for the 8 p.m. broadcast and do not include the red carpet special numbers.