WWE on A&E Viewership and Rating Report for Week 3 of Season 2

According to Showbuzz Daily, the “Biography: WWE Legends” documentary on WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, attracted 420,000 viewers on Sunday at 8pm on A&E.

This is a decrease of 29.29% from last week’s WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg Biography special, which received 594,000 viewers.

The documentary about The Bella Twins that aired on Sunday also received a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 age demographic, a 25% decline from the 0.16 key demo rating that the Goldberg film received. According to Wrestlenomics, this week’s 0.12 rating equals 157,000 18-49 viewers, a decrease of 24.88% from the 209,000 18-49 viewers last week’s 0.16 key demo rating.

The Goldberg documentary placed #11 last week; the Bella Twins documentary placed #30 on the Cable Top 150 for the evening.

The Bella Twins documentary saw a drop in viewership from last week’s #41 viewership ranking for the Goldberg documentary to #74 for the evening on television.

The WWE Rivals episode on Steve Austin vs. The Rock attracted 423,000 viewers on Sunday, up 8.46% from the 390,000 who watched last week’s show on The Undertaker vs. Kane.

The key demo rating for Sunday’s WWE Rivals episode was 0.15, up 36.36% from the 0.11 rating for the Taker vs. Kane broadcast last week. The 196,000 18-49 viewers indicated by this week’s 0.15 rating for the Taker vs. Kane episode is an increase of 37.06% from the 143,000 18-49 viewers represented by last week’s 0.11 key demo rating.

WWE Rivals on Austin vs. The Rock placed #20 on the Cable Top 150 for the evening, moving up from Taker vs. Kane’s #22 placement from the previous week.

Additionally, WWE Rivals on Austin vs. The Rock received #75 in cable ratings for the evening, down from Taker vs. Kane’s #67 placement the previous week.

On Sunday night, A&E’s WWE Smack Talk at 11pm received 212,000 viewers. Compared to last week’s 390,000 viewers, this represents a decline of 45.64%.

Additionally, WWE Smack Talk on Sunday scored a 0.07 key demo rating, a 16.66% increase from the 0.06 rating from the previous week. The 91,000 18-49 viewership represented by the 0.07 key demo rating is an increase of 16.67% from the 78,000 18-49 viewership last week.

WWE Smack Talk improved from last week’s placement of #68 to #52 this past Sunday on the Cable Top 150.

Additionally, Sunday’s WWE Smack Talk dropped from last week’s #89 viewing number to #103 for the evening on cable, tying with The Weather Channel’s Lords of The Ocean.