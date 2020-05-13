WWE On FS1 Ratings Report For 5/12

After three weeks of not making the Cable Top 150, this week’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 was back on the chart, drawing 173,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #119 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is up from last week’s WWE Backstage episode, which drew 75,000 viewers but did not make the Cable Top 150. This week’s show featured appearances by Otis and WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, plus the return of analyst CM Punk.

FS1 has aired throwback WWE specials as the lead-in programming for Backstage over the past few weeks, but this week they aired WrestleMania 3, from 8pm until 11pm ET. That WrestleMania 3 replay did not make the Cable Top 150, so viewership is not available as of this writing. The WrestleMania Rewind special on WrestleMania 3, which was a 2014 replay from the WWE Network, aired at 7pm ET on FS1 and drew 157,000 viewers, ranking at #133 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.