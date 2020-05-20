WWE On FS1 Ratings Report For 5/19

WWE Backstage on FS1 did not make the Cable Top 150 this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. It looks like Backstage viewership may be delayed until Thursday as the show aired at 12am ET on FS1, instead of the usual timeslot of 11pm ET. The time change was because of NASCAR programming returning to FS1 last night.

We hope to have the Backstage viewership soon. Last week’s episode drew 173,000 viewers and ranked #119 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Before last week’s episode, WWE Backstage went three straight weeks without making the Cable Top 150. This week’s Backstage episode featured Cesaro as the special guest. Last week’s show featured Money In the Bank winner Otis, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, and analyst CM Punk.

FS1 once again aired throwback WWE programming as the lead-in to Backstage this week. This week it was more episodes from the Ruthless Aggression series that premiered on the WWE Network a while back. The 10pm ET airing of the “Ruthless Aggression: It’s Time to Shake Things Up” episode drew 214,000 viewers for a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic, ranking #105 on the Cable Top 150. The 11pm airing of the “Ruthless Aggression: Civil War – RAW vs. SmackDown” episode drew 177,000 viewers for a 0.05 rating in the key demo, ranking #114 on the Cable Top 150. To compare, the 8pm Ruthless Aggression airing on April 14 drew 226,000 viewers and ranked #105 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 9pm Ruthless Aggression episode on April 14 drew 302,000 viewers and ranked #79 on the Cable Top 150 for a 0.10 rating in the key demo. The final Ruthless Aggression episode on April 14 at 10pm, which served as the lead-in to Backstage, drew 224,000 viewers and ranked #103 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demo.