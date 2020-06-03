WWE On FS1 Ratings Report For 6/2

This week’s episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 drew 121,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show ranked #143 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from last Tuesday’s Backstage episode, which drew 125,000 viewers and ranked #115 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Last week’s guest was Seth Rollins. Daniel Bryan was featured this week and analyst CM Punk was back on the show. Backstage was back airing in the 11pm ET timeslot after airing at 12am for two weeks due to NASCAR programming.

FS1 aired a WrestleMania 31 replay at 7pm ET as the lead-in to Backstage this week but the numbers aren’t available yet because the replay did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week’s lead-in saw “A Future WWE: The FCW Story” air at 10pm ET and draw 206,000 viewers, ranking #82 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.08 rating in the key demo.