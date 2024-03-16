WWE On The Verge Of Extending Impressive Streak

WWE’s touring business is booming, and this trend looks set to continue as the company approaches a significant milestone.

Things have improved in WWE over the last year and a half, ironically at the same time that Triple H took over main roster creative from Vince McMahon following the 2022 summer hush money scandal, in areas such as morale, booking, live attendance, and others.

WWE has recently been on a consecutive sellout streak and is preparing to reach a new milestone.

According to WrestleTix, Monday’s episode of RAW will be the ninth consecutive sellout if the show can sell the remaining 947 tickets after selling 11,823 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC.

If they sell out this show, they will go for their tenth consecutive TV sellout next Friday with SmackDown at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI. That show is nearly sold out, with the most recent update from two days ago indicating that there were 90 tickets left after selling 10,718.