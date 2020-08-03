WWE On Who Big E Should Face Next, The Rock Makes Popular Driving Songs List

– During Friday night’s WWE SmackDown broadcast, Big E. defeated The Miz to begin his singles run. The official WWE Twitter account posted the following on Sunday, asking who Big E. should face next:

Following an emphatic win over @mikethemiz on #SmackDown, who would you like to see @WWEBigE take on next? pic.twitter.com/7G4cv4s3IO — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2020

– The Halfords blog recently compiled several lists of popular driving songs based on Spotify popularity. The Rock came in on the Disney list. The Rock’s song “You’re Welcome” from Moana ranks at #4. You can check out the full list below:

1. “How Far I’ll Go” – Auli’i Cravalho – Moana

2. “Hakuna Matata” – Nathan Lane – The Lion King

3. “Under The Sea” – Samuel E. Wright – The Little Mermaid

4. “You’re Welcome” – Dwayne Johnson – Moana

5. “Part of Your World” – Jodi Benson – The Little Mermaid

6. “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Jason Weaver – The Lion King

7. “I’ll Make a Man Out of You” – Donny Osmond – Mulan

8. “When Will My Life Begin?” – Mandy Moore – Tangled

9. “Let It Go” – Idina Menzel – Frozen

10. “Go The Distance” – Roger Bart – Hercules