WWE Open To Working With Other Wrestling Promotions?

During a media call to promote the NXT Takeover: WarGames PPV event, Triple H was asked about AEW working with Impact Wrestling and if WWE would be open to working with other promotions:

“We’re open for business in a lot of ways and a lot of things. People’s thoughts and misperceptions, their perceived knowledge of what we do and how we think is often greatly misinterpreted and not accurate. Are we open to the right business opportunities? Yeah, at any given time we’re open to things. It just depends on what they are and if they’re beneficial to us in the long-term. When I say long-term I don’t mean three months, I mean 10 years. Long-term .That’s how we think. We’re not necessarily worried about minute-by-minutes. Open for business, I think Vince says that a lot and I’ve been around him long enough that if it’s the right thing and meaningful to business, he’s open to anything.”

(quote courtesy of WrestleZone.com)