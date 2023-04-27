WWE Originally Had Top WrestleMania 39 Match Planned For Royal Rumble 2023

The return of “The Demon” Finn Balor against “The Brood” version of Edge almost didn’t happen on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“The Rated-R Superstar” recently appeared as a guest on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast for an in-depth interview, during which he revealed the original plans for the culmination of their lengthy rivalry.

“So last year, I was like, if I get to do this character again, this is what I’d like to do and again, I had pitched the idea,” Edge began. “I was like, ‘If you got me and Bálor, we’re missing the opportunity here if we don’t do Brood versus Demon and do it in Hell in a Cell.’”

Edge continued, “So initially, it was gonna be at Royal Rumble. I was like, ‘Mania. Mania’s right around the corner. Maybe we should save it for that.’”

