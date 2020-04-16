WWE Originally Planned For Fantasma To Wrestle Without Mask

WWE has apparently changed plans for lucha star El Hijo del Fantasma.

We noted before how last night’s WWE NXT episode featured a promo from Fantasma to hype next week’s TV debut in the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Fantasma, formerly known as King Cuerno, was wearing a mask in the promo.

Fantasma was originally planned to work NXT without a mask, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. There’s no word yet on why they went ahead with the mask.

Fantasma made his in-ring debut at a few live events back in February, teaming with Raul Mendoza. He was not wearing the mask for those matches.