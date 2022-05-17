WWE Originally Planned for Harland to Join Edge’s Judgment Day Stable

WWE reportedly had big main roster plans for Harland (Parker Boudreaux) before he was released along with other WWE NXT budget cuts on April 29.

Harland was set to be the enforcer for The Judgment Day, which is the stable that currently has WWE Hall of Famer Edge, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

Edge reportedly pitched the idea of Harland joining the group as the fourth member, and it was being pushed through, until Harland was released, a WWE source told Ringsidenews.

The report noted that it’s still a “big mystery to everyone in WWE” as to why Harland was let go, but earlier reports noted that Harland’s in-ring work had not progressed as officials wanted.

It’s been reported that WWE has plans to add to The Judgment Day, and this is also something that Edge, Ripley and Priest have mentioned on RAW. There’s no word yet on who will be added to the group.

Harland is expected to become a free agent from his WWE contract on Sunday, May 29 when his 60-day non-compete clause expires. There’s also no word yet on what he has planned for his pro wrestling future but we will keep you updated.

