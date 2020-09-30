WWE Panel Announced For New York Comic Con, NXT Birthdays

– WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes turns 27 years old today while NXT’s Isaiah “Swerve” Scott turns 30. Swerve will challenge NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar at Sunday’s “Takeover: 31” event, and should be appearing on tonight’s new episode. In another birthday for today, former WWE Women’s Champion Candice Michelle turns 42.

– A “WWE RAW: Then. Now. Forever.” panel has announced for the New York Comic Con on Friday, October 9 at 3:30pm ET. The 30-minute panel will be moderated by Charly Caruso, and will feature Triple H, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and Zelina Vega. It will air live on the NYCC YouTube page.