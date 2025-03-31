WWE Partners With Culture Kings To Hold Another Special Event During WrestleMania 41 Week

OnLocation reports that WWE has partnered with fashion brand Culture Kings to host an exclusive VIP Experience event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday, April 17. This event will be part of the festivities leading up to WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20.

The exclusive event will offer fans early access to a limited-edition in-store collaboration between WWE and Culture Kings and a VIP Lounge featuring an Open Bar. The WWE Universe will also have the opportunity to explore a hidden VIP Secret Room Shopping Experience and meet top WWE stars, including WWE United States Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, Rhea Ripley, Omos, Carmelo Hayes, and R-Truth. However, meeting these WWE stars is not guaranteed.

The VIP Experience is $595 per person and will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 17.