WWE Performance Center Being Renovated

The WWE Performance Center is getting an upgrade, according to a report from Fightful. Prior to moving to the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL, RAW and SmackDown were being filmed at the developmental training facility. The building is currently being renovated and remodeled. All of the talent is training at a facility across the street from the WWE PC.

According to the talents who are working at the temporary facility, they are enjoying training there and in-house wrestling events have resumed taking place there.