WWE Performance Center Moving To Las Vegas In The Near Future

WWE is planning to relocate the Performance Center from Orlando, Florida, to Las Vegas, Nevada.

The PC launched in July 2013 and replaced WWE’s previous developing area, FCW. In January 2019, a second facility opened in London. During the pandemic, WWE used the Performance Center to tape weekly television shows before constructing the ThunderDome. NXT has remained on the PC since then, serving as an update for weekly television.

According to a source, an all-employee meeting was held today at WWE headquarters in Stamford, hosted by Mark Shapiro. According to reports, the WWE Performance Center will soon relocate to Las Vegas.

It’s unknown when the relocation will take place.