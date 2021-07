WWE Performance Center News On Shawn Michaels And Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is scheduled to be at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today. As noted, Vince is visiting the Performance Center to scout talent as the company looks to replenish the main roster. In an update, PWInsider reports that McMahon was also scheduled to have a meeting with Performance Center staff and coaches.

The rare visit from McMahon has had many WWE NXT and Performance Center workers privately concerned, given the amount of cuts the company has made in recent months.

Shawn Michaels has taken on a major role in the last year at the Performance Center, and is said to be very progressive towards his approach, leaning into the current evolution of the in-ring style that younger wrestlers perform with, while others remain much more conservative in how they approach things.

