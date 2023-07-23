WWE Performance Center Recruit Makes NXT Live Event Debut As A Manager

On Saturday night, WWE held an NXT live event from Gainesville, FL, with NXT Women’s Champion Tiffanny Stratton retaining over Thea Hail, a preview for their match at NXT Great American Bash a week from tonight.

In addition, Dante Chen defeated Quincy Elliott in a singles match. On social media, fans noticed Elliott had a new manager in Performance Center recruit Alivia Ash. She is going by the name of Olivia.

Alivia Ash, Anna Keefer, Beau Morris, Breanna Ruggiero, Chukwusom Enekwechi, Franki Sterfling, Harleigh White, Hayden Pittman, Jade Gentile, Kennedy Cummins, Kevin Ventura-Cortes, Lea Mitchell, Rickssen Opont, and Skylor Clinton were among the recruits in her class.

Click here for complete WWE NXT live event results. You can check some shots from the event below:

Quincy Elliott and his new friend Olivia do #NXTGainsville dirty until @DanteChenWWE arrives to knock some sense into him. pic.twitter.com/htP2Mw52DD — Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) July 23, 2023