WWE Performance Center Roster Update Reveals New Names For Wrestlers

A roster update on the WWE Performance Center website reveals that Jacob Kasper is now using “Julius Creed” as his ring name, while younger brother Drew Kasper is now using “Brutus Creed” as his ring name.

Furthermore, former top indie star Harlem Bravado is now using “Andre Chase” as his ring name, while former indie women’s wrestling star Avery Taylor is now going by “Jacy Jayne” in NXT.

WWE filed to trademark these new ring names back on June 11.

Brutus, Andre and Jacy all signed with WWE in the same late February 2021 Performance Center Class. Julius signed as a part of the October 2020 Performance Center Class.

