WWE Performance Center To Get Back To Training?

It looks like regular training could soon resume at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced at a press conference this morning that gyms in the Sunshine State will be allowed to re-open on Monday. Social distancing guidelines will still apply. The re-opening of gyms in Florida fell outside of Phase One of the governor’s re-opening plans. These new developments come under what DeSantis called a Full Phase One, according to the local ABC affiliate. Today’s announcement came around two weeks after most of Florida began lifting restrictions that were meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Full Phase One also allows restaurants (not bars) and retail spaces to open at 50% capacity. They had been at 25% since Phase One began. The announcement comes about two weeks after much of Florida began lifting restrictions intended to curb the spread of coronavirus.

It was first reported back in late March that WWE had shut down training at the Performance Center due to COVID-19 and the need to use the Performance Center for TV tapings. It was then reported, via Wrestling Observer Radio, in late April that talents who were at the building for TV tapings were not allowed to use the weight room and gym facilities while they were there. The reports noted that there was no training or work going on at the Performance Center unless it was related to TV shoots. That could change soon. Stay tuned for updates.