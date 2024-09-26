WWE Personalities On If There Was Were Similarities Between Vince McMahon And “Mr. McMahon”

The Netflix docuseries about former WWE owner Vince McMahon premiered on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024. Vince’s comments were made before his 2022 “hush money” scandal, leading to his “retirement” from WWE.

One of the topics discussed was whether Vince McMahon resembled the “Mr. McMahon” character.

Here is a transcript of the segment provided by Skylar Russell:

Interviewer: What similarities do you share with Mr. McMahon?

Vince McMahon: The character, Mr. McMahon, with me? None whatsoever.

Shane McMahon: Mr. McMahon is an extension of Vince McMahon, but blown way out of proportion.

Shawn Michaels: The difference between Mr. McMahon and Vince McMahon, probably not that much. [laughs]

Hulk Hogan: Exactly the same person. It’s not a far stretch.

Bruce Prichard: The character of Mr. McMahon is really just Vince. He’ll tell you different. No, Mr. McMahon is Vince. A lot of the promos and the diatribes that have been cut on other people, I’ve had actually cut on me in real life. ‘Ah, I’d never say that.’ I said, ‘Yeah, you would. You said it to me.’

Vince McMahon [responding to Bruce]: I’m very, very passionate about our business and sometimes that passion is a bit effusive. So, I probably can get out of bounds a little bit.

Steve Austin: The Mr. McMahon character is pretty close to Vince the man but obviously highly exaggerated. The best characters in wrestling are guys at their core with the volume turned up. What you saw from me as Stone Cold was me with the volume turned up, same with Vince.