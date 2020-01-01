WWE Personalities React To Bobby Lashley – Lana Wedding

Several WWE personalities went on Twitter and expressed their thoughts on the Bobby Lashley and Lana wedding segment from RAW:

You may have noticed I stopped tweeting last night before the wedding. Full disclosure, it was a long day and I passed out on my couch before it started. Now that I’ve watched back some highlights from the spectacle, here’s even fuller disclosure: I’m glad I did. — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) 31 December 2019

LANA KISSED THE BLACK OFF OF BOBBY LASHLEY. — 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) 31 December 2019

Welp… my mind is blown. — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) 31 December 2019