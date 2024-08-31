WWE Personality Believes AEW Needs To Work On Creating Stars

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to an episode of his “Hall Of Fame” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he believes AEW needs to work on creating stars.

Booker T said, “I can say it once, I can say it a thousand times, but it’s about creating stars. I think it’s about creating a show. I think that’s why NXT is so good right now because it’s a really, really damn good show. The guys play their roles and they play their roles very, very well. You got so many guys in AEW that can play their role, no doubt about it, but without that story, without that feel, it feels like you’re missing something. I could be wrong, but that’s just my opinion.”

On if AEW is struggling because WWE is popular right now:

“I don’t think it has anything to do with WWE. I really don’t think it has anything to do with WWE why they’re not clicking on all cylinders. I think their last show did, like, 600 and, you know, some odd K number, but that right there is not a big number at all for that show. That show was doing bigger numbers and the numbers are falling off just to let you know that the fans even feel like they’re not doing something to keep them motivated, to keep their attention, to keep them on that AEW ride, to keep that number up on a weekly basis. So it’s something that they got to change and I feel like, there again, the show needs to be reformulated. You need more help.”

On why he defeated Golberg in WCW:

“A lot of people don’t remember that I beat Goldberg. I was the guy to shut him down in the middle of the square circle. I beat all them suckers, man, DDP, everybody (he laughs). No man. It was.It was cool working with Goldberg. I must say that and you know why? We were friends. Goldberg wouldn’t have done that for anybody else in WCW at that time. He wouldn’t have gotten beat by anybody else in WCW at that time, but me, just because we were friends and he wanted to do something for me. I’m giving it to you straight. No one’s ever heard that before. I remember when Bill Goldberg came to WWE and I was there to greet him. I was the guy that he knew he could call his friend in that locker room. That’s why if I call Bill right now, he’d answer the phone. He’s one of the few friends I’ve had in the business that I could really say, Dallas Page, good friend, but there hasn’t been that many, but Goldberg, him and I, we’ve always been friends that I could call him and he would answer the phone every time. If I need him to be there, he’s going to show up. That’s how good friends we are.”

