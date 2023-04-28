WWE Personality Believes The Company Should Add A Mid-Card Women’s Division Title

WWE NXT commentator Booker T told FoxNews.com that the company might introduce a women’s mid-card championship.

He said, “We should have a mid-card belt for the ladies, almost like a television championship where it’s not competing with the Women’s NXT Championship, just to give someone else a little bit of a rub, a little bit of shine, as well as a little bit of something to work for because it always gonna be a while before you work your way to that big goal.”

Speaking of Booker T, the Hall of Famer exclusively spoke with PWMania.com‘s Wade Needham about a wide range of topics, including A&E’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures on Sunday, April 30th 9/8c, Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE, a potential crossover between WWE and UFC, Vince McMahon’s new look, working commentary for NXT, and much more.

