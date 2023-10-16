WWE Personality Calls Out Internet Fans That Insult “Our Work, Our Bodies, Our Personalities Etc”

WWE personality Kayla Braxton wrote the following message via Twitter/X:

“IWC [Internet Wrestling Community] defined : you insult our work, our bodies, our personalities etc, while we present a craft we’ve perfected and get paid for so that we can entertain you week after week. The minute we bark back – you call us intolerable. Some of you are so laughable except you’re not funny.

Not everyone. There’s some gems in the IWC. But the bad eggs really ruin it for everyone.”

Kayla later wrote the following:

“I don’t come on here looking for negativity. The world is so effed up and divided as it is. I try to make my feed a positive and humorous space. Tho I appreciate a good tease, I could do without ones loaded with ill intent. Just wish we could all be nice to each other.”

